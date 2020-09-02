Volunteer Opportunity from United Way

United Way has a new volunteer opportunity!

According to United Way, they have a need for shoppers to shop for people in our community who need food and for the food to be delivered to their home.

How this works:

United Way will give a grocery list and means to pay

Volunteers will shop for the items and stop by the United Way office in Monroe to pick up a case of water and get directions to the home.

Volunteers must have a United Way staff member to meet them at the home. Just a safety precaution.

The deliveries are in the Monroe/West Monroe area.

United Way would like to thank everyone so much for the things you do for our community!