VFW Post 3615 dedicates part of new building to former Commander who died due to COVID-19

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, VFW Post 3615 in Ruston celebrated their new building located at 2505 Vienna Street. In addition, they celebrated the life of one of their commanders who recently passed away.

One of the hallways in the new building was dedicated to Post Commanded 74-year-old JD Harper. Harper was the VFW Post Commander from 2008 to 2020 and served in the US Army. He passed away on August 27, 2020, from fighting COVID-19. Harper was a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Ruston. Harper was a finalist for the Goodyear Highway Heroes award after saving the life of a young woman who was injured in a car wreck. Those who knew Harper say, “He did so much for local veterans and their families. The post wouldn’t be in Ruston without him.”