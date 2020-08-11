UPDATE: LA Tech rebuilds sports complexes; Athletes could play on new turf as soon as Spring 2021

RUSTON, LA. (08/11/2020)– It’s been over a year since a devastating tornado tore through the heart of Louisiana Tech’s campus. Since then, Ruston has been working to put the city back together one building at a time. Adam McGuirt, Director of Recovery and Strategic Initiatives, said LA Tech is no different.

“The devastation as you drive around, you still see the impacts of the tornado, McGuirt said. “So it was heartbreaking and devastating to our community, but as you move on, this has given us an opportunity that we wouldn’t have had.”

After months of reconstruction, La Tech’s sports complexes are finally coming together. Three facilities are currently under construction at Louisiana Tech- baseball, soccer, and softball complexes. Each will have an indoor practice facility. University leaders said if there’s any silver lining from the tragic tornado, it’s the opportunity for change.

“We are able to give them facilities that they haven’t had in the past and really create an equitable situation for both of those sports get them up to the next level and really amongst their peers there will be nothing like it,” McGuirt said.

The baseball complex is being rebuilt at its original location. The new location for Louisiana Tech softball and soccer will change the traffic flow on Bulldog Drive.

“We looked at this site and it just gave a tremendous opportunity to change the entry way into our athletics complex reaaly, really clean it up,” McGuirt said. “Add new lighting and trees as you come through.”

Athletes and fans can expect all of the complexes to be complete by Fall 2021. University leaders say they hope the softball team will be able to play on their new home field as soon as Spring 2021.

“It’s really going to be a one of a kind and we’re all going to be proud once it’s all said and done,” McGuirt said.