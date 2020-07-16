UPDATE: GSU Drainage 2020 Project moves into Phase 3

GRAMBLING, LA. (07/16/2020)– It’s been a month since the Louisiana National Guard joined forces with Grambling State University to fix multiple areas on campus that are prone to flooding.

“Because of that lack of mitigation and some of the problems we have had with drainage, it has impacted our academic buildings, student housing, and other facilities around campus,” Fred Carr, Director of Facilities Management, said.

Thanks to the GSU Drainage 2020 Project, that won’t be the case for long. The Louisiana National Guard has begun to open up the canal and build waterways. Renee Harris, University Engineering Manager, said this will help improve the runoff from the city and campus.

“They were more than gracious to come out and help us facilitate the drainage problems that we have,” Harris said. “So we are grateful for them being on campus to help mitigate the flood risk for any future damages to our buildings and infrastructure.”

Right now the project is in phase three, which includes filling up trucks with debris and creating paths. Overall, they will clear about 37,000 cubic feet of debris and groom about 108,000 square feet of area for the university.

“A lot of this work is being donated through the state and with the Louisiana National Guard,” Carr said. “Our cost has been marginal compared to where we actually had to write the check for this.”

Carr said the university is providing the supplies and fuel to assist the Louisiana National Guard.

“We are super thankful to have the opportunity to partner with GSU, building those strong relationships and getting the opportunity to give back to the community,” Lt. Lacey Willis said.

Harris said the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of August.