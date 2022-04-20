FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Athena G. Hill announced a book celebration and spoken word poetry events both scheduled on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to Hill, her upcoming book, Unlocked Diaries, has not been released yet.

Hill wants all poets and poetresses to come out to the “Spoken Words” event that will be held at the Willie Davis Recreation Center located at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville at 5:00 p.m. The entry fee is $10 and the winner would receive a $500 prize. The entry deadline is on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to the flyer, the date and location for auditions is to be announced. For more information and to submit your entry request to pre-qualify contact Athena G. Hill or Nicole Morgan by emailing ag318goldsby02@yahoo.com or ngoldsby2002@yahoo.com and reference “Spoken Words”. The event is for people 18-years-old and older.