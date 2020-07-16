University of Louisiana at Monroe plans to use Hyflex Model for Fall courses

MONROE, LA. (07/15/2020)– As the University of Louisiana Monroe prepares to welcome students for the Fall 2020 semester, many safety measure have been put into place.

“Our students come to our college campus to get that face-to-face interaction with their faculty member and develop those relationships with their fellow classmates,” Kelsey Bohl, Office of Marketing and Communications, said.

ULM will be using the Hyflex Model for courses this fall. Bohl says half of the class will be face-to-face, while the other half attends via Zoom, then switch. Classrooms will be thoroughly sanitized between lectures.

“That allows us to ensure social distancing in our classroom facilities as well as keeping them at 50 percent capacity,” Bohl said.

Social distancing markers are in every busy building including the library and cafeteria. Masks will be required on campus at all times.

“Plexi glass shielding have been installed to serve as a sneeze guard and also to ensure social distancing from our staff and the students,” Bohl said. “Also we have changed the serving methods, so nothing is self served anymore.”

Extra curricular activities will also look a little different, Bohl says Greek Rush will be half face-to-face and half online.

“The Office of Student Life is also going to provide masks and hand sanitizers as well,” Bohl said.

There are also three options currenlty on the table for intramural activities- just as before, socially distanced, or virtual.

“For example if it’s basketball, they can send in a video of them doing trick shots,” Bohl said. “Then we also have an esports team, so video games completely online already, so we’ll have something available for students to be able to participate in intramurals.”

Classroom seats will also be marked to ensure social distancing is practiced for face-to-face instruction. Bohl says on-campus housing will be operating at 100 percent capacity, unless Governor John Bel Edwards says otherwise.