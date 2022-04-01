EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Nine local organizations in Union County are awarded and recognized by United Way of Union County with Community Impact Mini Grants at the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce on April 1st.

UWUC focuses on health and human service issues in the community. UWUC aims to help fund viable projects to organizations who are not United Way agencies.

Executive Director UWUC Alexis Alexander said, “We are very excited to present these awards to these non-profit agencies in our community who provide much-needed services to thousands of residents in Union County.”

Local non-profits funding request show an innovative approach to meet service needs of the community specifically in areas of: Education, Health Services, Culture/Recreation, Safety, Violence and Healthy Behaviors. Additional factors for funding consideration include measurable outcomes, programs currently meeting unmet needs and the agency’s ability to secure funds needed to continue the project.

Recipients of Impact Grants:

For more information, contact the United Way of Union County at (870)-862-4903