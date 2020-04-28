United Way of NELA teams up with Community Partners to launch Ouachita Tornado Long-Term Recovery Group

MONROE, La. — The United Way of Northeast Louisiana has joined with volunteers from local government, non-profits, faith-based organizations, and businesses to form the Ouachita Tornado Long-Term Recovery Group.

The group will work to help those in our community who are the most vulnerable to “achieve a level of pre-disaster stability, or a new normal.”

The United Way of Northeast Louisiana will serve as the administrative support and fiscal agent for the group. Ella Nimmers, Executive Director of the Christopher Youth Center, will serve as Chair of the group, according to a press release.

All of the United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s Tornado Relief Fund is being used to fund the needs of those affected by the April 12 tornado in Ouachita Parish.

The group will work with families displaced by the April 12 tornado to enable them to return to their homes by meeting both immediate and long-term needs. These needs may include housing assistance, clothing, furniture/appliances, household goods, construction and nonconstruction needs.

The Long-Term Recovery guidelines are very specific about who may receive assistance. At least one of the following criteria must be met in order to be considered:

Low income households

Elderly

Single parents

Households with children

Individuals with a documented disability

Individuals with a documented medical/health need

Individuals/households with excessive financial obligations

Individuals who are uninsured or under insured

Individuals/households who have appropriately used their existing personal income/resources

The Ouachita Tornado Long-Term Recovery Group efforts for tornado recovery will end when all resources for recovery assistance are depleted. Ways to donate to the UWNELA Tornado Relief Fund:



Text NELATORNADO to 91999

Visit unitedwaynela.org/disaster

Mail a check or money order to United Way of Northeast Louisiana at 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA, 71201 (indicate “UWNELA Tornado Relief Fund” in the check memo)

