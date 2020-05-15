Union Parish man seeks answers concerning multiple antique firearms that were stolen from his home

SPEARSVILLE, LA. (05/15/2020)– The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a theft case if Spearsville. Ron Butler said when he got home from work on Wednesday, he noticed his backdoor window had been shattered. That’s when he realized multiple firearms had been taken from his collection.

“They literally reached over guns to take guns,” Bulter said.

Butler is also known as Buckskin Billy. He does demonstrations for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He said the guns that were taken were the ones he used to teach locals about American history and development.

“These were my pride and joy,” Butler said. “In some ways in these demonstrations that I do, I’m recognized by some of the guns I had with me.”

Some were antique cowboy guns, old style revolvers, and vintage buffalo hunting guns.

“I left it sitting right there to remind me that I needed to clean it,” Butler said.

Bulter said some guns had both historical and sentimental value.

“One of the guns they stole from me I’ve had for over 25 years,” Butler said. “My daddy helped me purchase it by cosigning to get credit established years ago.”

Butler said his only hope is that they were taken by strangers. He said he can deal with the theft as long as he gets them back, but not betrayal.

“I feel like I was singled out by an individual that might know me or know of me,” Butler said. “They took the guns that meant the most to me.”

If you have any information concerning the fireams, you can contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124.