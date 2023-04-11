UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library is currently looking for volunteers to assist with their Earth Day Beautification Project on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Union Parish Library is collaborating with the Farmerville Garden Club, Keep Union Beautiful, U-Act Ambassadors, and library patrons to do a service project on library grounds.

Starting at 8:30 AM, volunteers will be weeding flower beds and pruning shrubs, grasses, and rose bushes. At 10 AM, for the Wild Child Program, volunteers will plant flowers in the garden planters around the library. The library asks that volunteers try to bring their own loppers, pruners, and gloves.