UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Keep Louisiana Beautiful has partnered with the Louisiana Public Library System to make litter cleaning supplies available for check out at local libraries across the state of Louisiana. Residents will be able to visit the local library and use their library card to check out a cleanup kit, which includes a safety vest, grabbers, a box of trash bags, and instructions on how to properly conduct a cleanup.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Library

This program will also provide the opportunity for students to earn service hours for school. Additionally, utilizing this program will be a great hands-on way for residents to take care of their community. The Union Parish Library and Keep Union Beautiful are proud participants in this program and hope to assist in cleanup efforts by offering these supplies.