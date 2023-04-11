UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Museum of History and Arts will host its third annual Folk Life Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 AM to 3 PM. This family-friendly event will be filled with activities such as folk music, food, crafts, and fun for the whole family.

Photo courtesy of Union Museum of History and Art

The event will be held on the grounds and adjoining side streets of the museum, located at 211 N. Main Street in Farmerville. If you are interested in showing your craft skills or being a craft vendor, please call the museum at (318) 982-8020.