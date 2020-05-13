Union County celebrates healthcare heroes with drive-by parade

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/13/20) — Union County celebrated their hometown healthcare heroes Tuesday afternoon.

The community drove by the Medical Center of South Arkansas to show their support to front line workers. El Dorado Public School cheerleaders, city and county officials, first responders, family members and other healthcare members all paraded in their cars as employees stood on the curb in pure excitement.

This is just one of the many ways the community has offered their appreciation to healthcare workers across the county. Doctors and nurses said all of the love gives them more confidence to do the work.

“It just makes you do what you do better,” Dr. Ezinne Nwude said. It makes you work harder and it just makes you wake up in the morning and keep going knowing that you have good people happy and appreciative for what you do for them.”