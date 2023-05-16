MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Louisiana at Monroe will be hosting summer music camps starting June 7, 2023, until June 10, 2023. The music camps will take place on campus and will be instructed by ULM faculty and guest instructors. The camps are an opportunity to give high school students the chance to evolve and grow as leaders, drum majors, percussionists, and musicians.

According to the release, next year students from grades 8–12 can select electives such as Composition, Music History, and Chamber Ensembles. Students can also select Drum Major, Leadership, Drumline, Concert Band, or Choral camp. Registration for camp is $50 plus an overnight cost of $290 for campers and $195 for commuters. Students can register HERE.

We are excited to have lots of music students on our beautiful campus this summer to learn from our excellent instructors Dr. Allen Parrish, Assistant Professor of Music

For more information, email parrish@ulm.edu.