ULM extends hours for Sandel Hall through “Late ’til 8” initiative

MONROE, LA. (07/21/2020)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe will be keeping the Sandel Hall open after hours every Tuesday until August 11th. It’s all part of the “Late ’til 8” initiative.

University leaders say this will help students and families better access the admissions, financial aid, and registrar offices. The offices will be at hand to help new and returning students make sure they are all set for Fall 2020.

“We know that things aren’t necessarily happening in a traditional fashion right now, so anything that we can do to stay open a little bit later to accommodate those families who can’t get away from work during the day or students who are full-time working students, we want to do that,” Sami Owens, Executive Director of Recruitment and Admissions, said.

Before you go into the building, make sure you have your mask handy. Masks are mandatory on campus. If you don’t have access to one, you can pick one up at the office while supplies last.