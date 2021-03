ULM (KTVE/KARD) (03/10/21)— As part of Women’s History Month, ULM is hosting its annual Women’s Symposium.

This will be a panelist/moderator format discussing issues women face every day.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are free for students, $10 for ULM employees, and $15 to the public.

For more information on the event, click here.

To purchase your tickets, click here.