UCAPS feature pet of the week: Meet Panda

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Every week in the month of August we will be featuring a pet at the Union County Animal Protections Services in support of our Clear The Shelters campaign and in hopes that we can get some our furry friends a nice home.

This week we featured a lab mix named Panda.

Panda is about 2-3 years old. She’s a retired mother who is very loving. She’s loves other animals and also loves children. Her calm and sweet spirit would be great for any age.

“She totally has a sweet disposition and this is pretty much just her all the time,” UCAPS Board President, Terra Walker said. “She really likes to be hugged.”

Panda has been with UCAPS for almost two weeks now. She’s eating three meals a day where everyone else is eating two. She was very thin when she was found and has trust issues but staff and volunteers at UCAPS are working with her to overcome that.

Panda is heart warm positive but is one of about five dogs that will undergo treatment. Anyone can foster Panda while she goes through the aggressive treatment. She just has to be carefully tended to during the process.

“They have to be on some medication and they have to stay calm which isn’t going to be hard for her,” Walker said. “They have to have a quiet place to be during that portion of the treatment We’re looking for a quiet place for her to be during that portion of treatment.”

The adoption fee is $250 which covers all of her vaccinations and for her to be spayed.

If you would like to foster, adopt or learn more information you can contact UCAPS.

Applications can be found online at https://www.ucapsshelter.org/adopt-foster. If you would like to reach anyone you can contact them by phone or via Facebook on Union County Animal Protection Society or UCAPS Adoption Center.

