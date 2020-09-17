Twin Cities host socially-distanced job fair

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Business leaders say folks can land a job in their pajamas and you don’t even have to leave your car.

All you have to do is drive up, pick up your department of labor information packet, and go through them from the comfort of your own home.

The drive-thru job fair will feature over 20 local employers, all eager to hire.

Sue Nicholson with the Monroe chamber of commerce said many are in fields that were hit hard at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said Thursday’s job fair can also help those getting unemployment benefits as they’re once again required to make at least three employer contacts.

“If they reply to three of the people, or three of the businesses that are in the packet, that will count as the three businesses for them,” Nicholsons said.

Nicholson said whether you’re looking for a job or want to pick up a packet for a friend or family member, nobody will be turned away.

The drive-thru job fair starts at 10:00 Thursday morning and runs until 2p.m. Organizers say from start to finish, the process should take about 20 minutes