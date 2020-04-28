Twin cities hand out washable face masks donated by Hanes

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (04/27/2020)– The twin cities handed out cloth face masks to both residents and businesses.

“I want to emphasize and remind our citizens the importance of wearing a mask as often as you possibly can,” Mayor Jamie Mayo said.

Hanes is helping the Pelican State lower the spread of covid-19. The company donated about two million “washable” masks to Louisiana. Of the 2 million, Ouachita Parish received 40,000.

“The City of Monroe received 18,500 masks,” Mayor Mayo said.

Mayor Mayo says the Ouachita Parish Police Jury distributed their share on Friday, while the twin cities gave out the remaining masks on Monday.

“There were lines of cars all throughout and we gave as many out as we possibly could,” Mayor Mayo said.

Masks were distributed at multiple locations including the West Monroe convention center and Wossman high school.

“People got their earlier, a couple hours earlier,” Mayor Mayo said. “We were supposed to start at 10:30 and they were already lining up at about 8:00.”

The masks were given out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies lasted, which wasn’t too long. According to city officials, all locations had a huge turnout, causing masks to run out before noon.

“Quite frankly we wish we could have accommodated every single vehicle,” Mayor Mayo said. “We got a lot of them, but a lot we were not able to give because we only received 18,500.”

Mayor Mayo says if more free masks become available, the cities will set up similar distributions sites for residents again.