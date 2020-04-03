Triple PT donates to Salvation Army

MONROE, LA. (04/02/2020)– Today the Triple PT made a donation to the Monroe Salvation Army. President Gloria Fountain says this is all part of the nonprofit’s mission to make sure everyone is being fed, especially the needy. The donations included a variety of foods, cleaning supplies, and even mouthwash. The Salvation Army currently has more than 50 residents who will benefit from this donation.

“No better place to bring it than to the Salvation Army, because there is such a need. I have been working with these people from the streets. They have needed it for over 22 years, and now it is such a need. Everybody is coming together now,” Fountain said.

Fountain says the organization will be donating masks and gloves to the Salvation Army as well.