Trio’s Restaurant is spreading Christmas cheer with a free meal for a family in need this year

MONROE, La. — The holiday season is here and the Christmas cheer keeps spreading. As another example of the giving spirit, Trio’s Restaurant in Monroe is going to help one family in need by donating the ingredients for a full Christmas meal.

Trio’s is asking for the public to nominate a family who is experiencing difficulties through losing a job or falling on hard times.

The meal will include ham, stuffing, roasted potatoes, green beans, and cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, and even a pie.

You can nominate a family by writing a letter with a small story about the family and dropping it off at Trio’s Restaurant located at 2219 Forsythe Avenue in Monroe. They ask that you also include your contact information if the family you nominate is chosen.

