TP Outdoors Monroe announces ‘Hunters Help the Hungry’ Program amid pandemic

MONROE, LA. (04/02/2020)– Hunters Help the Hungry is a program put together by TP Outdoors Monroe. It’s an effort to make sure families don’t go hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things said, you know everybody shop local, help your local businesses,” Bill Petrus, Owner of TP Outdoors Monroe, said. “That’s great, and we really appreciate it, but in times like these it’s time for the community ro step up.”

The sporting goods retailer is asking area hunters to clean out their freezers and donate commercially processed game.

“We have purchased a large amount of other food items, cereals, or chips, and different things that we purchased here at TP Outdoors Monroe, and we are going to give that to them, to the folks also,” Petrus said.

TP Outdoors Monroe kicked off the program on Thursday and has already collected all sorts of meats. Petrus says they are looking to help anyone in need.

“I’m not looking for a certain class of person or anything else, you know everyone is struggling and unemployment is at a new record high,” Petrus said. “If you are having trouble and you think you need a little meat or food for your family, we want to help you have give you some of this bounty.”

Those in the community who are in need of food can stop by the location in Monroe at 3000 Breard street starting this Saturday.

“Pray. This is a tough time for our community and our country, pray for our president and help out your neighbor it’s time to band together and let’s get through this,” Petrus said.

To request a portion of the donations, you can call TP Outdoors Monroe, at (318) 388-3788 Option 1, from Monday-Saturday, 8am-5:30pm to arrange pick-up or delivery.