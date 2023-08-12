WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday afternoon, The Grub Food Truck Park held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Town of Winnsboro. A number of food truck vendors were also able to open their windows at today’s grand opening to give the community a taste of what the town’s newest addition has to offer.

Raylea Nealy, part owner and CEO of the Tin Top on Wheels food truck, spoke with us about her business and the opening of the park. “The Tin Top on Wheels has been operating for a little over a year. We do burgers, wraps, salads, and po’boys. We do Monday through Friday; we do just lunch hours from 11 to 2 o’clock; we do events and festivals all around; it just brings the community together and lets them try different foods. It’s worth it.”

We had the chance to speak with Mayor Wallace of Winnsboro about what the food truck park will do for the town. “It is the beginning of something fun and exciting for the town of Winnsboro. We’re slowly trying to get businesses here in town, but until that time, we want food trucks to come and line up. There’s no charge; I want everybody to come and enjoy themselves. There’s an old adage that says, If you build it, they’ll come. so come.”

Mayor Wallace also explained some of the future plans for Winnsboro. “We’ll have a community garden, so we’ll have participants from our community; they’ll come, and they’ll lease a bed. There’s also a doggy park that we’re building. People who are considering moving to Winnsboro for whatever their reasons are, there are different things to do for their kids and their families.”

The Grub Food Truck Park is now open for business and will operate Thursday through Sunday from 12 PM until 7 PM.