FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Town of Farmerville, on April 18, 2023, water will be shut off in the area of N. Main Street and James Avenue for a fire hydrant replacement. The outage is expected to last from around 9 AM until 12 PM.

