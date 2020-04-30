Widower pleas for answers concerning cemetery vandalism

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (04/29/2020)– Danny Frith says it’s not the first time trespassers have visited Pine Grove Cemetery after hours leaving behind beer bottles and drug paraphernalia.

“This has been going on for quite a few years,” Frith said. “They just come out partying, having what they call a good time.”

On Monday, Frith got a call about damage done to more than 20 headstones, including those that belong to four children who died just months apart of a virus in the 1890s.

“Headstones broke, headstones turned over, vases broken,” Frith said.

Frith says Pine Grove Cemetery is not only a place he watches over, but also where he has laid family members to rest, including his parents and wife.

“It hurts,” Frith said. “Especially when you have a wife you spent 40 years with and she’s out here and they destroyed her headstones and stuff. It’s just terrible.”

Frith says he has been in contact with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, but no suspects have been found. Since the incident, Frith says he has been watching over the cemetery to make sure the people who are responsible don’t return.

“I am going to be putting up cameras, deer cameras, so maybe that’ll help and maybe stop this,” Frith said.

If you have any information in connection to the vandalism, you can contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.