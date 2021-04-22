Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips to be featured in PEOPLE’s ‘Faces of the Missing’

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A child who went missing from his home in Claiborne Parish three years ago will be featured in this week’s PEOPLE Magazine exclusive “Faces of the Missing.”

PEOPLE Magazine says the families of these missing children desperately hope to find them – and authorities could be just one clue away from bringing them home.

Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips was 4-years old when he disappeared from his family’s home in Lisbon. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and yellow rubber boots.

Search crews spent weeks looking for Phillips and the FBI was also involved in the search. Ponds and wells were drained, but no sign of Phillips was ever found.

Detective Jay Perry with the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE Magazine that the case is “very active” and the search continues with the hope that new leads could come in.

“We’re committed to working on this until we find him,” said Perry.

“He deserves that. He is not forgotten.”

According to PEOPLE, the children featured have all disappeared under different circumstances, but each is endangered, says John Bishcoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“In 63 percent of family abductions, children are harmed,” said Bishcoff.

“No matter how short or how long the duration that child went missing, we want to get that child home safely. Sometimes hope is all you have.”