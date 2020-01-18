North Louisiana AG-Business Council hosts the 2020 Ag Expo

WEST MONROE, La. (01/17/2020)– Agriculture is what keeps Northeast Louisiana thriving and it’s all under one roof.

“There is something for just about everybody,” Lance Bruce, North Louisiana AG-Business Council President, said.

Bruce says the expo has more than a hundred booths.

People of all ages can enjoy everything from the animals to food.

“As you go down the rows you’ll see beef what’s for dinner, that’s the Louisiana Beef Industry Council,” Bruce said. “North Louisiana Rice Growers will be here sharing some of their product that they grow here locally.”

While learning about the crops that are grown here and see the latest technology used today.

“We’ve got tractors, we’ve got trailors, we’ve got cow handling equipment, cattle handling equipment,” Bruce said.

There is also a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids to enjoy.

In the meantime the junior livestock show will be going on throughout the day.

“Tonight it will be on the swine show and tomorrow it will be lambs and goats and cattle will all be showing,” Bruce said.

This is the state’s largest agricultural exposition. Bruce says it’s an opportunity to not only teach the public about where their daily products come from, but also meet the people who make it possible. The expo will continue on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.