Morehouse Parish leaders seek local input for Louisiana Watershed Initiative

BASTROP, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s no secret Morehouse Parish has a drainage problem. That’s why the City of Bastrop has applied for a 9 million dollar grant under the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to prevent flooding and fix the bigger issue causing it.

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is an opportunity for all communities to come up with comprehensive plans in efforts to drain Lousiana.

“The thing that attracted me to this watershed project is that it’s not a political project,” Mayor Henry Cotton said. “The science has to work and in order for the science to work we have to make our case. So we have to do a real good study of where the water comes from, where it goes, how fast it can get there, and how not to negatively impact a community downstream.”

Mayor Cotton said in order to do that they need help from locals to get all of the information possible to make their case.

“Take pictures, take videos, and submit them here to the City of Bastrop, so that we can make the science work for the citizens of Bastrop and Morehouse Parish,” Mayor Cotton said.

It’s a project many can help with, not just those living in Bastrop.

“Even though about 40 plus percent of parish residents live in the City of Bastrop, this is for all of Morehouse Parish and we realize that, but we definitely want to eleviate the flooding within the city,” Mayor Cotton said.

Kay King with the Morehouse Parish Economic Development office said the goal of this initiative is to identify projects and have strategies in place to clear out local drainage and minimize the impact downstream.

“Sometimes the public feels like they are left out and we want public participation on this and we want to be transparent on what’s happening with the Watershed Initiative,” King said.

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative Region 3 is hosting its first planning workshop on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Bastrop Municipal Center. It starts at 9 and goes until noon. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required.