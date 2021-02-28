Louisiana state trooper suspended without pay after black man in custody

LOUISIANA– A Louisiana state police officer has been suspended without pay after a black man died while in his custody.
The victim is identified as Ronald Greene.
Greene’s in-custody death has become the subject of a federal civil rights investigation due to the nature of his death.
Internal police records, acquired by the Associated Press, say Master Trooper Kory York is seen in body cam footage kicking and dragging Greene on his stomach. This was after a high speed chase and violent arrest.
State police initially blamed Greene’s death on a car crash. They have also repeatedly refused to release the body cam footage of Green’s arrest to the public.