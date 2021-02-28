Louisiana state trooper suspended without pay after black man in custody

Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging Greene, a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Body camera footage shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, according to internal State Police records obtained by The Associated Press. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP)

LOUISIANA– A Louisiana state police officer has been suspended without pay after a black man died while in his custody.

The victim is identified as Ronald Greene.

Greene’s in-custody death has become the subject of a federal civil rights investigation due to the nature of his death.

Internal police records, acquired by the Associated Press, say Master Trooper Kory York is seen in body cam footage kicking and dragging Greene on his stomach. This was after a high speed chase and violent arrest.

State police initially blamed Greene’s death on a car crash. They have also repeatedly refused to release the body cam footage of Green’s arrest to the public.