Louisiana police officer shot and killed while escorting suspect from H.S. basketball game

NEW ORLEANS, LA– a police officer was shot and killed Friday, February 27th, 2021 while trying to escort the suspect from a high school basketball game.

The slain officer has been identified as Martinus Mitchum.

Officer Mitchum was working the game as a security guard for the game, WWL-TV reports.

Witnesses say that officer Mitchum intervened when the suspect got into an altercation with a school employee.

According to NOLA.com, while escorting the suspected gunman from the high school premises, he pulled out a gun and shot officer Mitchum in the chest.

According to WWL photographer at the scene, multiple gun shots were fired.

New Orleans parish deputies arrived at the scene to find officer Mitchum suffering from his wound. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.