(UPDATE) Texas 10- year-old girl that went missing has been found. Her mother’s murder is still a mystery

DALLAS, TX– An amber alert has been issued for a Dallas area 10-year-old girl after her mother was found murdered Wednesday morning.

The girl’s mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Rosemary Lee Singer might be with her dad, Ronald Singer, however, officials are uncertain.

Singer is also the ex-husband of Ramos. Carrollton Police say he was driving Ramos’s car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

If you have any information on this case please contact Carrollton Police (972) 466-3330.

The girl has been found and is in the custody of her father. You are still urged to contact Carrollton Police with any information about the case.