Top of Louisiana

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories
Top Stories
Shreveport gun range offers safety training following mass shootings
Local church prays over kids and their backpacks as they hit the school halls this week
Assistant principal promoted to general in La. National Guard
Arkansas National Guard receives new commander
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 11th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th
Top Stories
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Evening Forecast: Friday, August 9th
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 9th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High school football preview: Richwood Rams
Top Stories
Nearly a dozen high school football teams take part in Friday’s LHSOA Jamboree
Top Stories
Lawyer suing NFL relieves Saints from subpoena
LSU student creates replica of Tiger Stadium from building blocks
Terry Martin, Jr. hired as new Franklin Parish basketball coach
Rayville basketball receives championship rings
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
Top Stories
When does school start?
Top Stories
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure One Month Away
Winnsboro expects to crack down on violence through new ordinance
Police say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Top of Louisiana
Shreveport gun range offers safety training following mass shootings
5th Annual El Dorado Film Festival brings more people and money to the community
Don't Miss
Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies
Local hospital and health centers awarded grants to combat the opioid epidemic
Louisiana man arrested for inappropriate acts in front of motorists
Stop The Bullying: Young boy speaking out against bullying after nearly losing an eye
Mom’s ex faces new charge in death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Don't Miss
Local church prays over kids and their backpacks as they hit the school halls this week
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 11th
Audit: Spending rises on Louisiana boards and commissions
High school football preview: Richwood Rams
Some campsites reopen at tornado-hit Jimmie Davis State Park
Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish