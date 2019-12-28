Top New Years Resolution: 75% of Americans say fitness is the goal, 4th Annual Wellness Resolution Run

WEST MONROE, La. (12/27/2019)– The New Year is just around the corner and locals are getting a head start on their 2020 new years resolutions.

“I needed to get in shape. My doctor said you need to get in shape ,” E. Orum Young, a Wellness Center Member, said.

According to Consumeraffairs, 75 percent of Americans are preparing to put the holiday treats down and pick the weights up.

“Get in shape and stay in shape. You’ll be happy you did. Your kids will be happy you did. Your grandkids will be happy you did,” Young said.

Some say they are preventing health issues and others just want to start off the new decade with a healthier life style.

“I’d like to buff up a little bit, you can’t get to 70 years and look like this without working out,” Young said.

For locals who want to start early on their resolutions. The Wellness Center in West Monroe is ready to help you hit the ground running. It’s the 4th Annual Wellness Resolution Run.

“The purpose of this run is to help you start your decade with a good and healthy start,” Kellie Dortch, a Wellness Center Personal Trainer, said. “We have a 4 mile run and an 8 mile run and we have a kids fun run starting at 8:00.”

The races start at 8:30am on Saturday followed by a traditional luncheon.

“After the run, we would like to invite y’all to come out to the Wellness Center on Thomas Road we have black eyes peas and cabbage that we will be serving in Studio A,” Dortch said. “So y’all come out it’s going to be a great time, we look forward to having you guys.”

Late registration starts at 6:30am. Parking for the run will be available around the track at the Wellness Center and next door at CrossFit Iron Pelican.