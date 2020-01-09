Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(1/9/20) – Today, the nation is honoring the heroes who keep our community safe.

According to the national day calendar, January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation day.

This holiday was created to thank officers across the country for helping the people and being a pillar of their communities.

This amazing, yet unofficial holiday, was founded by multiple law enforcement organizations across the nation back in 2015.

There are multiple ways that you can show your support, including thanking your local officers, donating to a specific charity geared towards helping the police in your community, or just a simple thank you letter to your local, county or state police agency.

