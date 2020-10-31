Hundreds attended Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s grand re-opening on Halloween

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo had their grand re-opening on Halloween after being closed for months due to the pandemic and suffering major damage from Hurricane Laura and Delta.

“Well, we were excited to hear about the zoo opening back up, we like to visit for every event. Even though the zoo has been through a lot, we still want to support it,” said Ashley Talbert, visited the zoo.

Elmo, Disney characters, and even Tigers had their buckets filled with candy. Families say it was great to see their kids having a fun time.

“I think it is great for the kids to be able to get out and celebrate and see the community and have fun because they have been closed in,” said Gretta McCullin, visited the zoo.

“Fall Back into the Zoo” offered a slice of normalcy not just to the animals, but for the kids who have lost a lot throughout the year.

“Even though they are young, they know about the virus. They just need to know that life goes on and we are going to be okay,” said McCullin.

“I mean, as I grew up this was something fun that I looked forward to. I just want my daughter and my nephew to have those same great memories,” said Talbert.

The zoo has gotten a facelift over the past few weeks in preparation for the reopening. Visitors say they love what they see and can’t wait for everything to be completed.

“I’m looking forward to the other exhibits to open. We’re making progress and that’s just what we got to do. Look forward and don’t let anything get us down,” said McCullin.

Zoo officials say they had thousands of people attend the grand re-opening and are thankful for the support of the community.

