“There Goes an Ambulance!” youth program slated Nov. 5

FARMERVILLE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (10/26/19) Pafford ambulance emergency medical technicians will present a special program for kids in Union Museum of History and Art at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The museum is located at 116 N. Main St., Farmerville, in the Chamber of Commerce building.

The “There Goes an Ambulance!” program is part of the museum’s current exhibit about first responders.

The EMTs will demonstrate certain items they use in caring for patients and talk about how they prepare for quick responses to emergencies.

All area youth and their families are invited.

Admission is free to the exhibit and programs. For more information, call 318-348-2005.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.