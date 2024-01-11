MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From January 11, 2024, to January 21, 2024, the production “The Last Five Years” will take place at the Strauss Theatre Center, located at 1300 Lamy Lane in Monroe, La. For ticket information, be sure to call 318-323-6681.
For a schedule of the production, view the table below.
|Date
|Time
|January 11, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 12, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 13, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 14, 2024
|2:00 PM
|January 18, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 19, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 20, 2024
|7:00 PM
|January 21, 2024
|2:00 PM