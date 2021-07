MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — On Thursday, July 22 at 5:30 P.M., the Masur Museum will host an artist’s talk event that will have guest speaker, Lisa Qualls.

Qualls’ exhibition, Lisa Qualls: Southern Portraits, will be viewed in the upstairs galleries. The exhibition features 22 of Qualls’ graphite portraits on white clay board recently donated to the Masur Museum’s permanent collection.

The Masur Museum of Art is located on 1400 South Grand Street and the event is open to the public.