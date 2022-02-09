MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– It is believed that the king cake tradition originated in France and was brought to New Orleans in 1870. In the Roman Catholic tradition, the Epiphany represents the day that Jesus first made himself known to the three wise men or the three kings. King cake season officially begins on that day, which is observed on January 6th and ends on Mardi Gras, the day before lent.

A King Cake is an oval shaped braided cake similar to a coffee cake which has cinnamon within the braids and is decorated with icing and sugar the colors of gold (God’s power), green (faith in Christ), and purple (Justice of God). The King Cake also contains a tiny plastic baby which is symbolic of the Baby Jesus usually baked within but sometimes placed within the cake after it has been baked.

Eating King Cake has been a carnival tradition for centuries, however throughout the years new flavors have been added to the traditional King Cake as well as new methods in baking it. Two local bakeries in Monroe, are no strangers to creating a twist to the traditional cinnamon King Cake.

The first bakery to have a new approach, is Daily Harvest whose unique flavors keep bringing customers that think outside of the box with their sweet tooth. One of the owners, David Rennick, stated “well it started last year, when someone called and asked if we can make a banana foster King Cake and it just took off from there.”

The second bakery is Butter A Louisiana Bakery who’s motto is to create 100% gluten free deserts while being 100% delicious. Although it took some time to perfect the King Cake dough recipe, it was well worth the wait says owner and head baker Charity Jones, who is very proud of the King Cakes they make from scratch every single day.

Both bakeries have hundreds of orders of King Cakes to bake for the Mardi Gras season, but they are mostly very excited to take part in this long lived Louisiana tradition.