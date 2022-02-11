WEST MONREO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The 15th annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade is right around the corner! The parade will roll through Antique Alley on 2/19/22. But what would a Mardi Gras parade be without a King, Queen and their Court?

Here is your pet’s chance to be in the spotlight on this festive day! This fundraiser is a fun way for your pet to win a spot on the Krewe of PAWS Royal Court while help raise funds for the shelter. All proceeds will benefit the programs of PAWS which include Animal Shelter Rescue, Spay/Neuter Assistance, Pet Therapy, Tag Your Pet, as well as education and outreach.

The entry into the contest is $20.00 per pet, when entering a photo of your pet, you will have the chance to say a few words about your pet(s). Once submitted, pets will be entered into the Royal Court Drawing based on the amount of donations earned by each pet votes are $1 each and the voting will end 2/14/22. Winners will be contacted via email with further instructions. To enter your pet or to vote for a current contestant head over to https://www.gogophotocontest.com/kreweofpawsroyalcourt2022