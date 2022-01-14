The Fabric Shop sewing class

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Fabric Shop is located in historic downtown Ruston which not only offers materials and equipment to sew, but they also offer classes for beginners or people who are just working on a project.

On the corner of Park Avenue and Vienna is where The Fabric Shop has resign for thirty-eight years. The owners are Ron and Louise Adams who believe the reason the business has been so successful is due to strong family values that they tie into the shop while also providing great products. The Adams have built a community to allow people to come in asking for help on current projects or beginners wanting to pick up a new hobby. This has allowed them to branch out into creating sewing clubs and classes that allow different instructors from around the world to teach at their shop. One instructor being Nancy Tate who drives more than eighty miles to be apart of The Fabric Shop’s community. For additional information on when the next class is visit there website linked below.