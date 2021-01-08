The differences between the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–There are multiple different options when it comes to getting the covid-19 vaccine. The Pizer and Moderna vaccine have already started distribution and AstraZeneca currently has a covid-19 vaccine trial happening right here in Monroe. So, the question becomes what’s the difference between these three vaccines?

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a modified version of a common cold. This altered virus can’t make you sick as it carries a gene from the coronavirus’ spike proteins, which is a portion of the virus that triggers an immune response. Teaching your body how to respond if you become infected with covid-19.

“So our vaccine goes in and your body reacts against that, hopefully giving you some protection against the coronavirus,” said Jeb Andrews, CEO of Clinical Trials of America.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rely on manufactured RNA, which tricks your body into producing covid-19 antibodies. The approach to give the body immunity is a little different.

“So they go into your bodies own cells and make them produce a small segment of the spike proteins. So they get to the same place, it’s just different means of operation,” said Dr. Andrews.

Dr. Andrews says the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been very limited, relating it back to how you feel after the flu shot.

“We’ve done over 30,000 people in the united states alone and in our trial we’ve done almost 800 here locally. We have not had a single adverse event in the united states period. People have toasted it very well,” said Dr. Andrews.

One of the similarities is that all three vaccines require two shots spaced almost a month apart.

Dr. Andrews says many have been suspicious of the vaccines, but believes locals will consider the AstraZeneca vaccine since the trial has happened in our own backyard.

“I think absolutely. It was difficult to get volunteers early on. But as we went on and people knew friends, family members, co-workers who had the vaccine and done well with it, it made more people open to take it themselves,” said Dr. Andrews.

The AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be available for almost 2 years. Each person enrolled will spend 24 months in the trial.

Dr. Andrews says AstraZeneca will be cutting data and releasing the information by the end of January. He believes that the report will show good results based on what he has seen locally in the Monroe trial.