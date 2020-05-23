The Blue Star Mothers of NELA host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

WEST MONROE, LA. (05/22/2020)– The Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana read the names of 45 men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country. The ceremony was shared through Facebook Live to help comply with large gathering restriction.

“Until it hits you as to the real meaning of Memorial Day, you don’t really stop to take the time to remember,” Gail Lindsey said.

Gail and Erskine Lindsey were at the ceremony in honor of their son, Jack Lindsey.

“He was at the Air Force Academy as an Air Force cadet, studying to be a pilot,” Gail Lindsey said. “He was killed in an accident while he was out there 5 years ago.”

“When I hear my son’s name mentioned with these other people that are being remembered from way before that,” Erskine Lindsey said. “We know that he’s going to be remembered long after we are gone and I think that’s very important.”

Jayme Watson, President of the Blue Star Mothers of NELA, said it’s important to say the names of those who lost their lives for our freedom, so their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“It is up to us to teach the generations coming up why it’s important or our history will be lost.” Watson said.

Flags were also planted in memory of those whose names were called.

“It’s only once a year that we do this, but they are remembered all the time,” Watson said. “We’ve given that promise to every parent that we have met, that we will always remember.”

Lindsey said she is thankful that the city of West Monroe and the Blue Star Mothers of NELA were able to make the best out of a situation that’s out of our control.