The Annual Pet Blessing event by St. Francis Medical Center was today

MONROE, La. — Today, pet owners in the twin cities came out to get their furry friends blessed.

St. Francis Medical Center celebrated “The Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi” by hosting their annual blessing of the pets.

Officials say St. Francis of Assisi had a special liking of animals. It is said that animals and birds would flock to him while he preached and he was considered the Saint of Animals.

The blessing is believed to help keep animals safe and health.

About 5 pets were blessed today, including a human blessing for a one-year-old girl.

The Ringo family was pregnant with Valierie last year when they had their dog blessed. This year, Father Phillip Theempalagattu blessed her as well.

“This is Valierie’s first year to come. Father was gracious enough to give her a human blessing,” said Chris Ringo, who attended pet blessing.

One family says their pet has been blessed at St. Francis Medical Center for years.

“well, pets are part of God’s creation, just like we are and they deserve God’s blessing as much as we do,” said Chris Ringo.

Event officials say they have been blessing pets for over 25 years now.

The event was held at the Anna Gray Noe park across from the hospital.