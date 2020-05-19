OPSB sets extra safety precautions as teachers go back to school

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (05/18/2020)– As teachers return to work this week, many are concerned about COVID-19.

“Children and staff safety is paramount and we are going to do anything that errs to the side of caution,” Marsha Baker, Director of safety and security for Ouachita Parish Schools, said.

Baker said there are a few new rules educators will have to follow before walking the halls of their campuses. Teachers must have a face mask, temperatures checked, and hands sanitized at the front entrance. Extra visitors will be turned away immediately.

“Routine handwashing, making sure we are spaced when we are going places and trying to do everything that has been recommended by the CDC,” Baker said.

Social distancing is also enforced while teachers are on campus.

“If we are needing to have a large meeting, we are still sticking to virtual type meetings even in the school setting where they can do a school meeting where they can do a zoom meeting with their faculty,” Baker said.

Baker said the safety of their staff is on the forefront of the school board’s agenda.

“We are going to do anything we can to make sure students and staff are safe,” Baker said.

Teachers can contact their principals for the protocols set for their specific campuses.