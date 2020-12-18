TAKING ON GUN VIOLENCE: Monroe police implement new technology to monitor gunfire

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Police Department is working to reduce gun violence in the city. With the help of some new technology, known as ShotSpotters, they believe cases will close faster and the gun violence will decrease.

“To all units… Multiple shoots fired at the 1500 block of South Second Street,” says dispatch.

In the past, Monroe Police Officers depended on dispatch to send them to a scene where a firearm was used. Now, they use their cellphone and can know about any shots fired in less than a minute of it happening.

“Nationally, about 20 percent of all gunshots get reported. With the ShotSpotter they’re rolling in about 96 to 97 percent accuracy,” said Victor Zordan, Chief of Police for MPD.

The ShotSpotter is a new technology that triangulates the location of gunfire anywhere in the Monroe city limits, using acoustic sensors. After hearing the gunshots, the ShotSpotter can pinpoint within 20 feet of where the shots went off and police will know immediately where to go.

“If you shot a gun in the city limits of Monroe, we’re gonna know and we are gonna come right then,” said Zordan.

Police say the ShotSpotter has already proved its promise. Because of its accuracy, police can find shell casings easier, be on the scene faster, and already know information about the shooting before seeing the scene with their own eyes. Now, MPD is giving a warning to those who don’t follow the city ordinance against gunfire.

“If the people who want to do wrong in our community by using weapons in our community…We’re gonna know it. It’s not just going to be “you can shoot the weapon at somebody”, up in the air, at a car, or drive by whatever. We’re coming, we are responding to it. Know that, because you’re not going to have long to get away from the scene because officers will be there almost instantly,” said Zordan.

While the “discharge of firearm” alerts to the city will go up, it’s not due to an increase in gun violence, just that police are monitoring every shot that’s fired.

The ShotSpotter can also determine the difference between a gunshot, dogs barking, and even fireworks.

MPD officials say they will be putting together a program with officers, social services, and pastors.

They will check on residents and help them through some PTSD that many might have grown up with due to gun violence in local neighborhoods.