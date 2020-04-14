STORM DAMAGE: Monroe teen helps grandmother just before a tree fell on their home

MONROE, LA. (04/13/2020)– Sunday’s storm left dozens of homes in Monroe severely damaged.

“You know how we have tornadoes, but it never comes in this deep into Monroe, especially on this side of town,” Burks said.

James Burkes was enjoying his Easter Sunday at his grandmother’s house when the storm hit.

“I was sitting in my recliner chair in the living room, like it was a normal, regular day since it was Easter and everybody was enjoying the holiday,” Burks said.

The wind quickly picked up. Burks says that’s when he realized the situation was getting dangerous.

“I said grandmother, we need to go on and get in the bathroom, because this is serious,” Burks said.

Burks says he patiently helped his grandmother into the bathroom.

“So I grabbed her, I opened the door and before you know it, the roof just gave way,” Burks said.

“I didn’t even have to close the door. The wind just blew it in. Then the lights went out, it was all over, the tree was in the bedroom.”

Burks says there are multiple powerlines in his grandmother’s neighborhood located directly behind the homes.

“This is the tree, it hit a powerline and it brought it down with it, but luckily it didn’t bring the wires inside,” Burks said.

Burks says events like this are unforeseen and can take a toll on you mentally.

“It just hits you when you least expect it, that’s why many people are in the way they are now,” Burks said. “It’s just shocking, it’s depressing, it’s extremely emotional. When my momma found out what happened, she just broke down. It was just emotional, I couldn’t even shed a tear.”

Burks says for now he and his grandmother will be staying at a relative’s home until they can repair the damages.