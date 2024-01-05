WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 4, 2024, Steven Pappas said goodbye to the Ark-La-Miss after being a part of the KTVE/KARD family for nearly three years.

Steven joined KTVE/KARD in 2021 as a News/Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor. He quickly worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to News Anchor and Acting Director of Sports for the station.

Steven is a native of Washington Township, N.J. He has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn.

He graduated in early May of 2021 and moved to the Ark-La-Miss just two weeks after graduation, taking a 20-hour drive from New Jersey.

At Quinnipiac University Steven was a play-by-play broadcaster for the school’s Men’s and Women’s Division I Ice Hockey teams, both of which are top programs in the country, as well as the school’s baseball team. He also played Division I Club Baseball at Quinnipiac where he won a New England Regional Championship in 2019.

KTVE/KARD wishes Steven the best in his future endeavors.