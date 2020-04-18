Sterlington hosts birthday parade for kids who are celebrating their birthday during COVID-19 quarantine

STERLINGTON, LA (4/18/20)– Quarantine has caused many people to miss out on many different things. However, the town of Sterlington is making sure kids still get to celebrate their birthday.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Charlie, happy birthday to you…”

It’s not every day that kids in Sterlington get to have a police-escorted birthday parade rolling through town just for them! But when in quarantine, this is the only way to celebrate.

“I was really excited and happy,” said Charlie Courtney, Will turn 9 years old this month.

Sterlington Police Chief, Barry Bonner, says this weekend’s parade included over 30 jeeps, a Bears wrecker truck, and police cars singing and cheering for 15 birthdays. While the kids did receive a gift card, Chief Bonner says seeing the smiles and joy is a present in itself.

“You know when it comes to kids, there are no boundaries. Everybody wants to be part of making a child happy and put a smile on their face. I think that’s what we are going to do today,” said Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Chief of Police.

Charlie Courtney will be turning 9 years old this month and says he was sad that he couldn’t have a party due to COVID-19, but when he found out about the birthday parade…all those sorrows went away.

“A jeep where the headlights were changing colors and it looked mad. A stuffed animal and the first one with the police car,” said Courtney.

While a birthday parade may be a little unconventional, it’s a way strangers in the community have come together to show support to kids who are missing out on a day they spend all year looking forward to.

“It just gives you a really warm feeling knowing that you are a part of a community, like Sterlington, that care about each other like they do,” said Chief Bonner.

These kids will remember this birthday for years to come, thanks to a community that spent their day and gas money on 15 kids.

Chief Bonner says they will continue to do the birthday parades through the end of may if the stay at home order extends. You can get the parade for your kid by message the sterlington police department’s facebook page.