MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Less than 1,000 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and tickets are being reserved fast. Jan Strickland of Strickland Interiors gave viewers a tour of the residence.

The tickets are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $850,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.